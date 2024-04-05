IID granted $7M to construct a new reservoir

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A huge effort to conserve water in the Imperial County.

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) was granted $7,000,000 in federal funding to construct the largest reservoir in district history.

These funds were granted with the intent to maximize the district’s water management efficiency.

Reservoirs collect water, increase delivery flexibility, and provide sustainable opportunities within the valley.

"This new reservoir will give us another huge shot in the arm, as far as operational efficiency. So, it will be another place that can store water and of the largest reservoirs that we have, this new one will be four times as large," said Robert Schettler, the Public Information Officer at the Imperial Irrigation District.

IID said this project is still in its early stages and they are currently deciding the best location to place it before breaking ground.