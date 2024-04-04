Skip to Content
Sexual assault suspect extradited by Imperial Police Department

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Police Department said a 50-year-old man accused of sexual assault who was an Imperial resident was extradited from North Carolina.

According to the Imperial Police Department, Joseph Baker is to stand trial on four counts of sexual assault by restraint.

Imperial police said it received a report of a possible sexual assault on a minor.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and the victim who is now an adult and determined sexual assault had happened, said Imperial police.

Joseph Baker was then identified as the suspect.

Imperial police said Detective Reyes worked with the Imperial County District’s Attorney’s Office and a $2 million warrant was issued for Baker’s arrest.

The U.S. Marshall’s Service helped the Imperial Police Department and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Baker was arrested on February 28 and was extradited to Imperial County on March 28.

He is being held at the Imperial County Jail on a $2 million bond.

He will be in court on April 11.

