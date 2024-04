IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A semi-truck caught on fire on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo on Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the semi-truck's tires blew out and caught fire.

CHP said it burned from the back and the truck was carrying food from the San Diego Food Bank.

The eastbound lane of Interstate 8 was closed for four hours and has reopened.

No injuries were reported.