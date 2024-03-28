Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District expansion opposed

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The application to expand Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District has been denied.

On Thursday morning, the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) voted unanimously to deny the expansion of pioneers.

The Imperial Valley Healthcare District delivered written notice of its objection to the proposal to LAFCO.

“The Imperial Valley Healthcare District strongly opposes the expansion plans of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and has delivered written notice of its objection to the PMHD proposal to the LAFCO Commission. With the forthcoming dissolution of PMHD mandated by AB918, we deem pursuing expansion an unnecessary drain on public resources. We are committed to the implementation of AB918 and are prepared to collaborate with PMHD to establish a dissolution date and ensure a smooth transition with no interruptions in healthcare services.Imperial Valley Healthcare District Imperial Valley Healthcare District

The LAFCO chief said it was denied due to interference with Assembly Bill 918 signed into law to combine local healthcare districts in Imperial County into one.

The president of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District said this meeting will clear any confusion residents of Imperial County might have.

“With that process, it will with that application being denied, it will cut out different confusion that has been going on in the county recently specifically regarding everyone's healthcare. So I think now we can move forward with the implementation and really focus on the implementation which is two hospitals together and create a very good healthcare system for the Imperial County," stated Katie Burnworth, Imperial Valley Healthcare District President.

The president of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District said the expansion application was submitted before the bill was signed into law.

The new district will have a meeting next week to find strategies on how they will come together as one district.