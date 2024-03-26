Calexico West Port of Entry’s SENTRI vehicle and pedestrian processing lanes to be open 24 hours

CBP will make the program permanent after its success

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that the Calexico West Port of Entry will permanently have 24-hour operating hours for both the SENTRI vehicle and pedestrian processing lanes.

The permanent operating hours will begin on Monday, April 1.

SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program members who cross at the Calexico West Port of Entry will get to use the vehicle and pedestrian SENTRI lanes 24 hours a day, and seven days a week, said CBP.

“To better serve our communities and our Trusted Traveler members, we are happy to announce

permanent 24-hour processing operations at the Calexico West Port of Entry,” said Roque Caza,

Area Port of Calexico Port Director. “Our goal is to serve growing bi-national communities

throughout the Imperial Valley. I am confident that the permanent implementation of 24-hour

SENTRI operations will aid us in achieving that goal.”

Go to bwt.cbp.gov or download the Border Wait Time app to monitor vehicle wait times.