New Sciences and Engineering Laboratories at SDSU

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University leaders, joined by elective officials and partners, say there will be new sciences and engineering laboratories at the Brawley campus.

This was first announced in May 2022, the project is a result of $80 million in state funding from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) to expand sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics opportunities.

The laboratories are set to open in the Fall of 2025.

