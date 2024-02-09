Skip to Content
Imperial County

New Sciences and Engineering Laboratories at SDSU

KYMA
By
New
today at 11:46 AM
Published 11:54 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University leaders, joined by elective officials and partners, say there will be new sciences and engineering laboratories at the Brawley campus.

This was first announced in May 2022, the project is a result of $80 million in state funding from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) to expand sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics opportunities.

The laboratories are set to open in the Fall of 2025.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content