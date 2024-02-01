Suspect cuts victim with machete

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police are searching for the person who cut a man's arm with a machete.

The incident happened on First Street and Rockwood Avenue.

In the video provided, the suspect is seen on a bike arguing with the victim.

The suspect then gets off of his bike and swings a machete, cutting the man's left arm.

Calexico police say when they arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled and the victim was found lying on the floor.

“The victim wasn’t too cooperative. He said he did not know the suspect; the victim is an in-house individual… And he wasn’t very cooperative so we don’t know the full extent of what led up to that incident," stated Sgt. Shawn Acuna from the Calexico Police Department.

The suspect was wearing a light hat and dark clothes.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Calexico Police Department.