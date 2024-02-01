Robbery suspect fights police officers

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is arrested in Calexico for stealing a pair of shoes and fighting law enforcement.

Calexico police say they received a call from a Walmart employee stating that a man stole a pair of shoes and started to become violent.

Police say the suspect fled the scene but was later found at a nearby parking lot.

When police tried to arrest him, he resisted and punched an officer.

A Walmart employee shared with police how the incident unfolded.

“He was following the male… When he approached the male and tried to tell him hey you took the shoes… Because the suspect left the shoes with his old dirty shoes he left them where he grabbed the new shoes and put them on so… And lost prevention said he you’re not allowed to take the shoes and that is when he started to square up," explained Miguel Gonzalez, Calexico Police Department.

The suspect is in the Imperial County Jail and is charged with robbery, resisting with violence, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.