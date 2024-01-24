Locals concerned over possible homeless trailer park

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local community members packed Calipatria City Hall opposing a possible homeless mobile home park to be built on the city's east side.

The main issue at hand Tuesday night was how much of the city's resources would go to the park and its location.

This all stems from a flyer residents received from the Caliptria Lion's Club that confused some residents.

To date, the City of Calipatria has no plans to move forward with this project.

A member of the Lion's Club attended the meeting trying to clear the air and the confusion it may have caused.

"If you don’t have a plan, when I first got this job or when I was first appointed to this job, there wasn’t a lot of direction," said William Cooper, one of the members from Calipatria's Lion's Club. "It was a general sense that we can push the city forward. Only thing that I’ve tried to do is push the city forward. There is no homeless trailer park coming to the city of Calipatria. But someone in the city has to decide that you have an issue, the issue is growing and you need a comprehensive plan to deal with it."

The city council also informed the public that a new children's park and splash pad which was supposed to be built on Date Street is now being relocated to an area adjacent to Cliff Hatfield Memorial Airport.