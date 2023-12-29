Councilmember Cardenas-Singh appointed to a committee by CalCities

Governance, Transparency, and Labor Relations Policy Committee reviews transparency, technology, healthcare, elections, and political reform issues

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - City of El Centro Councilmember Martha Cardenas-Singh was appointed to a one-year term on the Governance, Transparency, and Labor Relations Policy Committee.

The League of California Cities said it recently announced its Imperial County Division president appointment.

This committee oversees pensions, workers' compensation reform, and other labor-related matters, said the City of El Centro.

“I’m passionate about labor, technology, healthcare, and I’m honored by this appointment,” said

Councilmember Cardenas-Singh. “I’ll do my best to work with our state Legislature to ensure our labor force is properly represented.”

Cardenas-Singh was first elected to the El Centro Council in 2020 and is also the Assistant Director for the University of California San Diego – California Student Opportunity and Access Program.

The City of El Centro said that she also provides opportunities for Imperial Valley High School students to navigate college and career pathways.

“This committee will benefit from Councilmember Cardenas-Singh’s experience and commitment,” said City of El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin. “We know she will represent our City and California cities well.”