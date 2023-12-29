32-year-old man arrested for sexual assault

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim.

Calexico police said officers received a call about a sexual assault that happened in the area of T. Boman and Rivera Avenue.

Officers learned that the man, who was identified as the ex-boyfriend of the victim, entered her residence forcibly after following her home.

Calexico police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim who fought him off.

The man then threatened to hurt himself by attempting to cut his arms and then left the area with his vehicle.

The victim was able to tell the police but officers were not able to find the man.

Calexico police said officers issued a Be On the Look Out message to allied agencies and a request to Customs and Border Protection to issue a stop and detain notice at the Ports of Entry.

The 32-year-old man was then later arrested at the West US Port of Entry by US Customs while attempting to reenter the county, said Calexico police.

The man was then taken into custody and sent to the Calexico Police Department for processing.

He was booked into the Imperial County Jail with a bail set at $1 million and is facing multiple charges related to the sexual assault incident, said Calexico police.