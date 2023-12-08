Farmworkers Breakfast event in Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley had its second annual Farmworker Breakfast event Friday morning.

About 200 people attended the breakfast that took place at the Providence in Brawley at 3 a.m.

13 organizations including Comite Civico Del Valle attended the breakfast providing information about labor rights.

The organizer of "Lideres Campesinas," a group made up of all-female ag workers, said this is the second year the organization holds this event.

“During the pandemic we were working closely with them like always and they said they didn’t have time to go to the Calexico event… The event they have every year and why don’t we have one in Brawley… And we promised if god allowed us to have one we will and well this is now our second event," said Ana Solorio, Linderes Campesinas

The organizer said they plan to host this event again next year.