Maximum enforcement in Imperial County during the holidays

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said so far there have been multiple car accidents since last Wednesday including a fatal crash.

CHP said they started their maximum enforcement operations last Wednesday.

According to CHP, Imperial County has had 12 accidents, seven of those were property damage-only collisions.

Including one fatal crash that happened last week at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

A 69-year-old man along with another passenger encountered a hole that made their 2018 Can-Am turn over.

“This time of year is desert season, especially out here in Imperial County. Everyone is heading out to not only enjoy the weekend but the holidays. We want to remind everybody to take the proper safety precautions and make sure they wear the proper safety restraints," stated Arturo Platero, California Highway Patrol.

Unfortunately, the 64-year-old man did not make it.

CHP said they have seen more residents speeding, using their phones while driving, and tailgating other vehicles while driving.