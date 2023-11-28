FEMA funds for damages caused by Tropical Storm Hilary

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 21, 2023, the Biden Administration granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California for the damages caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.

This declaration brings in more resources to support communities and rebuild critical public infrastructure.

Congressman Raul Ruiz has been working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Service to help the cities in Imperial County that have been affected by the storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency funds will help provide Public Assistance grant funding for:

Emergency protective measures;

Debris removal; and

Permanent restoration of damaged facilities, including cost-effective hazard mitigation

Measures.

Cost Eligibility FEMA provides Public Assistance funding at a cost share of no less than 75 percent. Eligible costs must be:

Directly tied to the performance of eligible work;

Adequately documented;

Reduced by all applicable credits, such as insurance proceeds and salvage values;

Authorized and not prohibited under Federal or SLTT government laws or regulations;

Consistent with the Applicant’s internal policies and procedures; and

Necessary and reasonable to accomplish the work properly and efficiently.

“With the state version of FEMA CalOES and the countries in the city to set up briefings so that counties and cities and apply for the funding for the deadline December 21st," said Congressman Raul Ruiz.

The deadline to submit a request for repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities is 30 days from the date of declaration.

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to California Businesses and Residents Affected by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov