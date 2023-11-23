Skip to Content
Imperial County

Thanksgiving meals for people in need

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Calexico non-profit also celebrated Thanksgiving by giving back to the community Thursday morning.

Neighborhood House served meals at the Calexico Community Center for people in need, especially for the elderly and the homeless.

Turkey, mashed potato, and dessert were all on the menu.

"It's important because if are able to provide a meal for them Neighborhood House is going to provide the meals for the people in need," said Cindy Alba, Neighborhood House Executive Director.

Neighborhood House's Executive Director said more the 600 meals were served on Thursday.

