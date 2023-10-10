Local school district offering mariachi workshop for students

Workshop will also be followed by a concert featuring Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol de Mexico

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School District (CUHSD) and the Southwest High School SAVAPA program announced an opportunity for local students to participate in a Mariachi Student Workshop.

The workshop will be led by acclaimed mariachi professionals, Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol de México.

It will happen on Friday, October 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwest High School.

After the workshop, there will be a concert featuring Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol de Mexico at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Jimmie Cannon Theatre, located at Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive in El

Centro.

CUHSD said the workshop aims to provide an immersive and educational experience for about 130 students from Southwest High, including junior high students from Heber, Seeley, and El Centro.

It will also offer students the opportunity to refine their skills in playing traditional mariachi instruments, learn essential techniques, and gain a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage of mariachi music, said CUHSD.

“We are thrilled to bring this exceptional opportunity to our talented students," said Dr. David Farkas, Central Union High School District Superintendent. “This workshop not only celebrates the vibrant cultural traditions of mariachi music but also serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional talent within our Central Union High School Music Program. We believe in providing diverse and enriching experiences that nurture the artistic abilities of our students, and this workshop is a testament to that commitment.”

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez will showcase their talent with a concert, “Tradiciones y Recuerdos," and is open to community members.

According to CUHSD, the show is a musical celebration of the sacred traditions and memories that help the community remember their loved ones, on the Day of the Dead.

Some of the students from the workshop will get to be a part of the opening act showing their new skills.

There will also be a virtual “Altar de Muertos'' will be displayed as part of the show, honoring and remembering those who have passed away

CUHSD said that those who bought tickets will get to submit a photo of their loved ones to be included in the virtual altar.

To buy tickets, go to https://www.simpletix.com/e/tradiciones-y-recuerdos-con-el-mariachi-so-tickets-140648 or contact tradicionesyrecuerdos@gmail.com for assistance.