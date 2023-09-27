Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial County announces $50K in emergency relief funds for Niland storm victims

By ,
today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:48 PM

Niland residents were affected by the storm on September 1 which was then declared as a local emergency

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Niland storm victims will be receiving $50,000 in emergency relief funding.

The money comes from Imperial County's American Rescue Plan Act funds and will be for residents affected by the storm that hit the area on September 1.

Imperial County Executive Office said the aid comes after the U.S. Treasury Department expanded the usage guidelines for the American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover emergency relief from natural disasters.

The Niland Chamber of Commerce will be in charge of distributing the emergency relief funding.

“Beyond the response and restoration, Imperial County, in partnership with the Niland Chamber of Commerce, is providing flood relief to the citizens of Niland to support the September 1st Flood Relief Fund to help our citizens with personal property damage,” stated the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and District 4 Supervisor, Ryan Kelley.

The storm led to major flooding and damages throughout Niland.

For more information and to get assistance, residents can contact Debbie Salas of the Niland Chamber of Commerce at (909) 762-2233.

Niland-Emergency-Relief-FundsDownload
Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content