Rep. Ruiz reaches out to the White House about FEMA funds for homeowners affected by weekend storm

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-California) assessed the situation of damages that were left in Imperial County after Tropical Storm “Hilary.”

Damages throughout Imperial County include flooding, power outages, canopies falling, and as well as trees falling down in residential areas.

Congressman Ruiz would like residents in Imperial Valley to know that homeowners whose homes were damaged by the storm may be entitled to some state funding.

“Since the governor declared a state of emergency, there are state funds that are available for homeowners for these types of situations. So they can call to determine if there are funds for their damages due to this hurricane,” stated Ruiz.

On Monday, Ruiz reached out to the White House to urge President Biden to declare a state of emergency for California.

“Once he does that, that will open up funds for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help individuals who do not have home insurance for these types of disasters," said Ruiz.

Residents can call the California Governor's Office at (916) 894-5209 or Call Congressman Raul Ruiz's Office at (760) 424-8888 for referrals and better assistance.

To read the letter, look below.