Humane Society reduces adoption fee to $5 as part of Clear the Shelters event

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year, Imperial County's Humane Society will be celebrating 50 years of service. As part of the celebration, they will be reducing adoption fees to $5 from August 1 to August 31.

Clear the Shelters is a campaign from NBCUniversal local that teams up with hundreds of shelters across the country to help with adoption and donations to help find loving homes for pets in need.

Approximately 860,000 pets have found their forever home since 2015.

Executive Director of Imperial County’s Humane Society Devon Apodaca said they are doing their best to give animals in the shelters a home as the shelter is starting to reach capacity.

He hopes this campaign and reduced adoption fees can help animals find a home to live.

“We’re trying to do our very best to not have to euthanize animals time and space constraints right now we have more animals in the shelter than we ever have before so we’re hoping that $5 really brings people in and that it makes adoption more accessible to the community," stated Apodaca.

Apodaca said their goal is to find homes for at least 50 pets by the end of this month.

For more information on adoption go to https://www.imperialcountyhumane.org/ for donations go to https://www.cleartheshelters.com/.

Imperial County Humane Society will also be hosting a bowling tournament fundraising event at Imperial Valley Strikezone on August 26 at 10 a.m.