MS-13 gang member arrested for attempting to enter the U.S. illegally

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a documented “Mara Salvatrucha” gang member.

Around 6:43 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, agents found two people attempting to illegally enter the U.S. just east of the Calexico Port of Entry.

In the press release, agents determined the individuals did not have proper documentation to be in the U.S. legally and arrested them.

The individuals were taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, record checks showed that one of the individuals is a 26-year-old man who is a documented member of the "MS-13" street gang, a transnational organized crime group.

The 26-year-old has prior immigration violations and was deported by an immigration judge on April 22, 2016 said the press release.

The press release mentioned his prior order of removal will be reinstated and both undocumented individuals will be processed for removal.