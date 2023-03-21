Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
today at 3:49 PM
Published 5:29 PM

MS-13 gang member arrested for attempting to enter the U.S. illegally

KYMA

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a documented “Mara Salvatrucha” gang member.

Around 6:43 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, agents found two people attempting to illegally enter the U.S. just east of the Calexico Port of Entry.

In the press release, agents determined the individuals did not have proper documentation to be in the U.S. legally and arrested them.

The individuals were taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, record checks showed that one of the individuals is a 26-year-old man who is a documented member of the "MS-13" street gang, a transnational organized crime group.

The 26-year-old has prior immigration violations and was deported by an immigration judge on April 22, 2016 said the press release.

The press release mentioned his prior order of removal will be reinstated and both undocumented individuals will be processed for removal.

CBPDownload
Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content