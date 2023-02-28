Skip to Content
Imperial County
Red Cross shelter to aid Salton Sea residents impacted by outages

DESERT SHORES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Red Cross Shelter Community Resource Center are opening their doors to Salton Sea residents.

Because of Tuesday's power outage, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3251 will provided food, water, and shelter to those in need.

The hours of operation are the following:

  • 6:00am to 10:00pm (general hours)
  • 8:00am to 9:00am (breakfast hours)
  • 12:00pm (lunch hour)
  • 600pm to 7:00pm (dinner hours)

Showers will also be available from 8:00am to 7:00pm, and the Imperial County Department of Social Services will be on-site to provide assistance and referrals.

If you need to seek shelter at Post 3251, then read the press release below.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

