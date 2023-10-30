Border crossing numbers in Yuma Sector decrease

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, there were 5,935 encounters for the Yuma Sector in the month of September.

September's numbers are a slight decrease from August which was 6,734.

Nationwide, September of this year is the month with the most encounters ever totaling 296,735 encounters along the Southwest border.

About a 30,000 encounter increase from last month.

Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Board of Supervisors for District 2, shared how the number of border crossings has affected the United States.

"There are more than 150,000 minors that are unaccounted for in the foster system, that is also something that is troublesome," said Jonathan Lines.