Bryan Kohlberger moved from to Boise following change of venue approval

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bryan Kohlberger, the man accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students, was taken by plane Sunday morning from Moscow, Idaho to Boise, where his trial will be held next summer.

Kohberger boarded the plane early Sunday morning in Latah County for the transfer to Ada County, more than 300 miles south and home to Idaho's capital, Boise.

The move comes after the state Supreme Court agreed with the lower court judge to proceed with a change of venue and a new judge.

Kohberger's defense team had argued that the intense pre-trial publicity tainted potential jurors' views against the defendant.

Kohberger is charged with the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Kohberger's trial is set for the summer of 2025.