University of Idaho students killed in homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho (NBC) - The University of Idaho says that four students died in a suspected homicide over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call for an unconscious person at a building near the university.

When officers arrived, they found four people dead.

University officials say the victims were students living off-campus.

The Moscow Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details about what happened were immediately available.

At this time, the university canceled classes for Monday, November 14, 2022.