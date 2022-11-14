Skip to Content
today at 5:56 AM
Published 6:08 AM

University of Idaho students killed in homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho (NBC) - The University of Idaho says that four students died in a suspected homicide over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call for an unconscious person at a building near the university.

When officers arrived, they found four people dead.

University officials say the victims were students living off-campus.

The Moscow Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details about what happened were immediately available.

At this time, the university canceled classes for Monday, November 14, 2022.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

