University of Idaho students killed in homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho (NBC) - The University of Idaho says that four students died in a suspected homicide over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call for an unconscious person at a building near the university.
When officers arrived, they found four people dead.
University officials say the victims were students living off-campus.
The Moscow Police Department is investigating the incident.
No further details about what happened were immediately available.
At this time, the university canceled classes for Monday, November 14, 2022.