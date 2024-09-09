Skip to Content
Idaho judge grants change of venue for Bryan Kohberger

today at 8:38 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An Idaho judge has granted a change of venue request for accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Latah County District Judge John Judge sided with the defense's request, calling it "the most difficult decision" of his career.

Kohberger's defense team argued that potential jurors from Latah County would most likely have biased views of their client due to the intense media interest and coverage in the case.

Defense attorneys suggested moving the trial about 300 miles away to Ada County, but the judge has not confirmed where the trial will take place.

