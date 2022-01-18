Home Grown: USDA approves Arizona hemp production licenses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a state hemp plan for Arizona.

Robert Masson, assistant agriculture extension agent with the University of Arizona Yuma County Extension says this allows the Grand Canyon state to grow and distribute the crop.

Before January 1, Arizona was not permitted to grow hemp commercially, but with the new regulations set by the USDA, producers can get a state-issued hemp production license.

"Now, there is an inspection process that has been sanctioned by the state and approved by the federal government to make that happen," Masson explained.

This new ruling gives growers a pathway to produce hemp products and be a moneymaker around the country.

"Baby leaf hemp can be grown in Arizona and shipped nationwide," Masson stated.

There have already been several trials done in edible hemp greens.

"Moving forward, I think the big win for us will be the leafy green production," Masson said. "I think that will go great in a salad blend. I think that consumers will really get behind it. We've done some initial nutritionals and it's very healthy."

Fiber and grain hemp have been shown to be of higher interest now than CBD, according to Masson.