CBP officers seize over $11 million worth of Fentanyl pills

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized over $11 million worth of blue fentanyl pills that were concealed in a vehicle.

On Sunday evening, a CBP K9 unit conducting pre-primary inspections encountered a 37-year-old man driving a 2008 sedan who was applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico at the port of entry.

CBP said the K9 unit alerted officers to the glove compartment area indicating that there are narcotics.

CBP officers then found 100 packages containing blue pills concealed within the vehicle's dashboard and within the front passenger seats.

Fentanyl was identified as the contents of the packages.

CBP said an estimated 561,000 pills were found with a total weight of 123.6 pounds and an approximate street value of $11,220,000.

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, said CBP. While the narcotics and vehicle were seized by the CBP officers.