Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Border Patrol agents seize 154 pounds of methamphetamine

Border Patrol agents seize 154 lbs. of methamphetamine.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Border Patrol agents seize 154 lbs. of methamphetamine.
By
today at 3:23 PM
Published 3:34 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican citizen for transporting methamphetamine early Monday morning.

Agents were observing traffic on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road and a beige sedan passed their location.

CBP said the agents followed the sedan and conducted a vehicle stop.

A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Unit was at the scene and requested consent to search the vehicle but the driver denied the request.

So, the K-9 unit performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the interior of the vehicle.

Agents then found five duffel bags with multiple packages wrapped in cellophane.

CBP said a sample was taken from the wrapped packages and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 154 pounds with an estimated street value of $278,000, said CBP.

The driver was a Mexican citizen with a border crossing card.

He was arrested and his entry benefits were revoked.

While the narcotics and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content