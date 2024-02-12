Border Patrol agents seize 154 pounds of methamphetamine

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican citizen for transporting methamphetamine early Monday morning.

Agents were observing traffic on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road and a beige sedan passed their location.

CBP said the agents followed the sedan and conducted a vehicle stop.

A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Unit was at the scene and requested consent to search the vehicle but the driver denied the request.

So, the K-9 unit performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the interior of the vehicle.

Agents then found five duffel bags with multiple packages wrapped in cellophane.

CBP said a sample was taken from the wrapped packages and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 154 pounds with an estimated street value of $278,000, said CBP.

The driver was a Mexican citizen with a border crossing card.

He was arrested and his entry benefits were revoked.

While the narcotics and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.