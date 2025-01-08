Skip to Content
Murder suspect to be released from custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murdering his father in May of 2023 has been released from custody.

38-year-old Luis Albert Cano was originally charged with two counts of pre-meditated first-degree murder, but Cano was found to not be mentally competent to stand trial.

He remained in custody as he was deemed a threat to himself and the community by the court.

Cano underwent a Title 36 evaluation. However, the examiner ruled that he did not fall under the title's protections.

As a result, Judge David Haws ordered that Cano be released and that his case be dismissed, saying that the court has exhausted all options and that there were no legal grounds to keep Cano in custody any longer.

His family spoke during the proceedings and said that they are uneasy and worried for Cano's well being.

Under a protection order, Cano is not permitted to go to his step mother's residence upon his release.

