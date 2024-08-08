Attorney argues man accused of stabbing father needs more time for medical examination

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of stabbing his father in May of last year may be one step closer to finally facing trial.

38-year-old Luis Alberto Cano is being charged with one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) identified the victim as 73-year-old Urbano Cano.

Both his attorney and the state said more time was needed to examine a medical examination necessary in order for Cano to stand through trial dates.

Judge David Haws continued the matter for one week.

Cano will be back in court on August 14.