YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sentencing for the woman convicted of killing a man in a wrong-way DUI crash has been postponed to later this month.

23-year-old Kiara Gomez previously pled guilty to one count of manslaughter, a Class Two felony, after she entered a plea agreement back in November.

Gomez will now be sentenced on January 30.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information later this evening.