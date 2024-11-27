Woman accused of killing a man in wrong-way DUI crash enters a plea agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tense moments inside of a Yuma courtroom Tuesday as the woman accused of killing a man in a wrong-way DUI crash entered a plea agreement with the state.

23-year-old Kiara Gomez pled guilty to one count of manslaughter, a Class Two felony.

She faced eight felony counts, including second-degree murder for her involvement in the crash that killed 81-year-old Robert Shipp.

Gomez faces a presumptive sentence of 10-and-a-half years in prison if the judge accepts the plea agreement.

Shipp's family spoke out during the hearing, holding back tears as they shared the grief they've had to endure during this time.

After the plea was entered, Gomez was taken into custody at the request of the state.

Her formal sentencing is set for January 7.