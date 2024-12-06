One of the suspects involved in an accidental shooting accepts plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the men involved in an accidental shooting will not face any jail time after accepting a plea deal in court on Thursday.

23-year-old Cody Meier pled guilty to one count of attempted hindering prosecution after police say Meier lied to authorities about the identity of the person who shot and killed 19-year-old Raymond Ruiz back in June 10 of this year.

As part of his plea agreement, Meier has agreed to testify in any subsequent matters related to this case. He also agreed to relinquish ownership of all firearms found at his residence.

Meier will be sentenced on January 9.