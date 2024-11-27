Yuma man involved in mobile home park robbery sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man involved in an armed robbery at a local mobile home park in March was sentenced to 10-and-a-half-years in prison.

38-year-old Jared Scott Gracie pled guilty to one count of armed robbery, a Class Two felony.

The robbery happened at the Lazy S Roadrunner RV Park in March of this year.

Court documents state that Gracie pistol-whipped an employee at the mobile home park and stole over $20,000 in rent money.

Police arrested him at his mother's house.

Gracie will receive credit for 240 days he served prior to sentencing.