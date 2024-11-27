Skip to Content
Crime

Yuma man involved in mobile home park robbery sentenced

By , ,
today at 5:57 AM
Published 6:04 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man involved in an armed robbery at a local mobile home park in March was sentenced to 10-and-a-half-years in prison.

38-year-old Jared Scott Gracie pled guilty to one count of armed robbery, a Class Two felony.

The robbery happened at the Lazy S Roadrunner RV Park in March of this year.

Court documents state that Gracie pistol-whipped an employee at the mobile home park and stole over $20,000 in rent money.

Police arrested him at his mother's house.

Gracie will receive credit for 240 days he served prior to sentencing.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content