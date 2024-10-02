Yuma man charged with child sexual abuse returns to court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of child sexual abuse appeared in court for a Donald hearing/status hearing Wednesday.

36-year-old Matthew David Lillie is charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor who he knows.

The alleged abuse happened between 2019 and 2023.

Back in August, a trial date was set in the Yuma County Superior Court for six days in February 2025, but Wednesday's court appearance was the state offering a plea deal for Lillie to serve 10 years in prison and be on lifetime probation.

However, Lillie declined the deal, saying he wants to go to trial, which is still scheduled for February of next year.

If Lillie is found guilty, he will be behind bars for the rest of his life.