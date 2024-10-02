Skip to Content
Crime

Yuma man charged with child sexual abuse returns to court

YCSO
By ,
New
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of child sexual abuse appeared in court for a Donald hearing/status hearing Wednesday.

36-year-old Matthew David Lillie is charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor who he knows.

The alleged abuse happened between 2019 and 2023.

Back in August, a trial date was set in the Yuma County Superior Court for six days in February 2025, but Wednesday's court appearance was the state offering a plea deal for Lillie to serve 10 years in prison and be on lifetime probation.

However, Lillie declined the deal, saying he wants to go to trial, which is still scheduled for February of next year.

If Lillie is found guilty, he will be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content