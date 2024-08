YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A trial date was set in the Yuma County Superior Court Wednesday morning for a Yuma man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

36-year-old Matthew David Lillie is charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor who he knows.

The alleged abuse happened between 2019 and 2023.

Lillie's six-day trial has been set for February 2025. He will be back in court for a status hearing in October.