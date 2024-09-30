Skip to Content
Crime

New Mexico judge orders “Rust” armorer to remain behind bars

By ,
today at 12:10 PM
Published 12:21 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The armorer jailed for a deadly shooting on a New Mexico movie set with not be getting out of prison anytime soon.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is serving 18 months for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The shooting, which also injured the director, took place in 2021 on the set of the movie "Rust."

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer has filed a motion to dismiss the charge and was asking for her release pending the appeal.

On Monday, the judge ruled that her lawyers had not established that she was not likely to flee, or pose a danger to others if released.

Her lawyers say they will appeal.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

