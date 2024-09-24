Skip to Content
Woman accused of wrong-way crash on I-8 appears in court

today at 1:34 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The woman accused of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 (I-8) last September was back in court Tuesday.

The suspect, 22-year-old Kiara Gomez, is facing eight felony counts including second-degree murder for her involvement in a crash that killed 81-year-old Robert Shipp.

Gomez entered the courtroom in a wheelchair, prompting her attorney to request a 60-day continuance as Gomez is in need of surgery.

Judge Darcy Weede granted the request, and Gomez will be back in court on November 26.

