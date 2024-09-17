Skip to Content
Former local elementary school worker formally charged

By
today at 5:47 AM
Published 5:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former local elementary school teacher was formally charged in court after being accused of molesting a child.

33-year-old Kacee Figueroa pled not guilty to seven felony counts, including sexual conduct and exploitation of a minor.

Police say she sexually molested a 14-year-old boy and sent him explicit videos and photos.

The Crane Elementary School District confirmed Figueroa was an instructional aide at Pueblo Elementary School, but that she will not be returning to the school. The district also said the victim was not a student at the school.

Figueroa is being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $150,000. She will be back in court next month for a conditions of release hearing.

Jalen Fong

Dillon Fuhrman

