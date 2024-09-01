Yuma woman arrested for suspected of child molestation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a woman suspected of child molestation.

In a press release, a 33-year-old Yuma woman was arrested after they received a report Thursday regarding a sex offense that happened "within the city limits."

YPD says a 14-year-old boy received videos of the suspect sent to his social media account, where the victim reported a sex act happened between him and the suspect around June of last year.

YPD also says detectives "confirmed" the suspect had sent "inappropriate images/videos of herself" to the victim.

Furthermore, YPD says they located the suspect in the area of W. 20th Street and S. 25th Drive, where she was arrested and booked "on multiple felony offenses."

Following the arrest, Crane Elementary School District sent out a press release saying the suspect was an employee of Pueblo Elementary School, and said YPD informed them that the "arresting offenses were not related to any student or staff member at Pueblo Elementary or at any other Crane school."

YPD encourages anyone with any information about the case to contact them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.