Yuma woman accused of child molestation set to return to court

Published 11:35 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 33-year-old woman accused of committing sexual related offenses is set to be back in court Wednesday to learn if she will be formally charged.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a woman suspected of child molestation after receiving a report Thursday, August 29 of a sexual related offense.

In the investigation, it was revealed a 14-year-old boy had videos and pictures of the 33-year-old woman.

YPD says a 14-year-old boy received videos of the suspect sent to his social media account, where the victim reported a sex act happened between him and the suspect around June of 2023.

Crane Elementary School District was able to confirm with us that the woman was an instructional aide at Pueblo Elementary School.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

