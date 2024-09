YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man was sentenced in the shooting deaths of two men back in 2021.

48-year-old Francisco Dominguez was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday.

He pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo and 38-year-old Christian Munoz Gonzalez back in November of 2021.