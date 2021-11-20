Suspected homicide, attempted double-homicide near downtown Yuma

Surviving victim flown to Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a suspected homicide and attempted double-homicide that happened in the 1200 block of W 3rd St.

Officers received a call of shots fired after 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Public Affairs Sergeant Lori Franklin tells News 11 that the apparent victim, whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities transported a second victim, 38-years-old, to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). He was then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Franklin confirms that the suspect is currently in custody.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact police at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.