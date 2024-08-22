Skip to Content
Trial dates still needed in child sexual abuse case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Trial dates still need to be confirmed for the man accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Yuma.

47-year-old Randall Medders is being charged with five counts of child molestation, five counts of child abuse and ten counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

Both Medders' attorney and the state requested more time to hammer out when his trial is set to begin and how long it will last.

His current plea offer will be withdrawn by the state at his next hearing, which is set for September 17.

