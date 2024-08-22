Murder suspect mulling over plea offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murdering a pregnant woman and shooting another man in September of last year still needs more time to review a plea offer given by the state.

28-year-old Alexander Delcid faces two counts of murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Alexis Rodriguez and her unborn baby.

Delcid is also being charged with the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man, who was with the woman when she was killed.

He will be back in court on September 17.

His plea offer will be withdrawn by the state if not accepted by his next appearance.