State waiting on police report in triple murder case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A police report is still needed in the case of a man being charged with murdering three people in September of 2022.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

Osuna is being linked to a murder on Mojave Lane in Yuma and two other deaths in a rural area just north of Somerton.

The state said they are waiting for a report to be released by the Somerton Police Department that may provide more evidence in this case.

So far, there have been no disputes over the examination of evidence between the state and Osuna's attorney.

He will be back in court for a status hearing on September 13th.

