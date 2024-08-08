Skip to Content
San Luis, Arizona canal murder case to change judges

YCSO
New
Published 4:09 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects involved in the murder of a Yuma man will now have a different judge presiding over her case.

30-year-old Brittney Garcia was arrested by the Yuma county Sherriff's Office in the area of West Yucca Street and South Bingham Avenue, for the murder of 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yumawhich happened in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6.

Deputies say they got help from the Somerton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals in locating and arresting Garcia.

Judge Roger Nelson ordered that her case be transferred to another judge so that all of her proceedings can take place at once.

Garcia will be back in court before division seven for a final management conference on September 3.

