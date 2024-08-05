Kansas man who stole Jackie Robinson statue sentenced to 15 years in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Wichita man who admitted to stealing a Jackie Robinson statue from McAdams Park in January was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday.

Ricky Alderete, 45, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in May, including aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Alderete was among three suspects who authorities say cut off the statue at the ankles, leaving behind only Robinson's feet.

Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue several days later while responding to a trash can fire at Garvey Park. At the time, officials estimated the damage to be around $75,000.

Fundraising efforts from the Wichita community and beyond helped raise nearly $200,000 to replace the statue. It was rebuilt at an art foundry in Colorado, where the original was created.

League 42 will unveil the new statue at McAdams Park on Monday, with help from the MLB and the Wichita community.

In court Friday, Alderete apologized to League 42 and the City of Wichita and put the blame on a fentanyl addiction. "I'm embarrassed. I'm ashamed, and whatever you do, I accept it," he told the judge.