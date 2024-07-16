Skip to Content
Trial for man accused of double murder outside a bar continues

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 8:53 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The trial for a man accused of murdering two men outside a local bar earlier this year continues.

48-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete.

The murders took place outside the Alement Bar in Downtown Yuma in the early morning hours of January 30, 2023.

Pelayo passed a mental health evaluation back in August of 2023, ensuring he was competent to stand trial.

The trial started on July 11, with jury selection taking place two days prior, and is expected to last about four weeks.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will share more details later this evening.

