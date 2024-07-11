Yuma man charged with child abuse waiting on potential plea offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man formally charged with abusing his five-month-old child is awaiting a potential plea offer from the state.

41-year-old Christiano Toilolo was indicted by a grand jury back in May and is facing five counts of domestic violence, aggravated assault and child abuse.

The Yuma Police Department was notified May 21 by the Arizona Department of Child Safety about a five-month-old child who had head injuries.

The child was flown from Yuma Regional Medical Center to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Yuma Police said detectives worked with Phoenix Police and the Department of Child Safety where the situation happened in the area of 38th street and Avenue 12 1/2 E.

Toilolo's attorney says they are waiting for a plea offer from the state and requested more time to hammer out the details.

Toilolo will be back in court August 15..